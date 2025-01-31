Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025 announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tri-nation series with New Zealand and South Africa and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman made a return to the 15-member Pakistan squad alongside all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf and batter Saud Shakeel.

Led by wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan, the squad also includes star batter Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Abrar Ahmed.

Opening batter Saim Ayub was left out of the Pakistan squad for the tri-nation series and the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Test series against South Africa.

National selector Asad Shafiq said that former captain Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel will open the inning for Pakistan according to conditions.

“Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition and match strategy,” said Asad Shafiq.

The Men in Green have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh,

Pakistan, defending champions and hosts, will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19.

They will then face India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27.

All of Pakistan’s games will begin at 2pm local time.

It is worth noting here that the eight-time tournament will be played at the three venues of Pakistan – Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, while Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host India’s games including the hotly-anticipated PAK vs IND group stage game.

All three venues in Pakistan will host three group matches each, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will also host a semi-final.

The final of the tournament is scheduled on March 9 in Lahore, however, it will be played in Dubai in case India qualify for the ultimate game.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.