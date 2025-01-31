Champions Trophy 2025: PM Shehbaz to inaugurate Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced the inauguration date for the renovated Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported.

In a media talk at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, the PCB chief announced plans for the inauguration of the renovated stadiums for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] will inaugurate Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium on February 7 and President [Asif Ali Zardari] will inaugurate Karachi’s stadium on February 11,” Mohsin Naqvi.

“We have scheduled a Champions Trophy ceremony for February 16 in Lahore in collaboration with the ICC,” the PCB chief said.

Responding to rumours about the chairs installed at the venue, Mohsin Naqvi revealed that high-quality chairs were imported from China.

“The chairs are of international standard with a warranty of 20 years,” he said.

The PCB chief revealed holding a meeting with the selection committee, saying that the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 will be announced later today.

Naqvi revealed extending invitations to the ICC officials and all cricket boards including the Board of Control for Cricket in India to visit for the games.

“Some of them plan to arrive for the semi-final while others plan to visit Pakistan for the final. The schedule for their arrival differs, but a lot of guests are coming to Pakistan,” he said.

Ahead of the Champion Trophy 2025, Gaddafi Stadium will host the first game of the tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The first game between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 8 at 2pm.

According to the PCB, the spectator capacity has been increased at the Gaddafi Stadium, with new chairs installed throughout the venue.

As many as 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed at the venue while two giant digital replay screens have also been installed.