PCB announces New Zealand, South Africa tri-nation series schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the schedule for Pakistan’s tri-nation ODI series with New Zealand and South Africa.

The tri-nation ODI series, set to begin on February 8, will be played on a single-league basis at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

As per the PCB, the series will kick off with the first game between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 8 at 2pm.

“New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, 10 February, in a day match with the toss set for 0900 (local time). The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on 12 February in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time). The final will be played on Friday, 14 February, with the first ball to be bowled at 1400 (local time),” according to the PCB schedule.

While the hosts of the tri-nation ODI series and New Zealand will train at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 6 under lights, South Africa’s first outing at the venue will be on the morning of February 9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

The two venues will host a couple of games each ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 in the February-March window.

Read more: PCB ‘finalises’ ticket prices for Champions Trophy 2025

As per of its renovation and upgradation plan for the Champions Trophy 2025, the spectator capacity has been increased at the Gaddafi Stadium, with new chairs installed throughout the venue.

As per the PCB, as many as 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed at the venue while two giant digital replay screens have also been installed.

On the other hand, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has also been undergoing significant upgradation ahead of the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB has installed 350 LED lights along with two digital replay screens and 5,000 new chairs for spectators.

Schedule of tri-series matches (day/night matches will start at 02pm, day match will begin at 9:30pm):

February 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand (d/n)

February 10 – New Zealand v South Africa (d)

February 12 – Pakistan v South Africa (d/n)

February 14 – Final (d/n)