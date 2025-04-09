web analytics
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
US delegation calls on COAS Asim Munir

By Laiq Ur Rehman
TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI: A high-level delegation from the United States (US), led by Senior Bureau Official Eric Meyer, met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The meeting, held on backdrop of Pakistan’s Mineral Investment Forum, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues for cooperation in mineral development.
According to ISPR, the two sides discussed global developments and regional security imperatives, with both expressing confidence in the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

Appreciating the first-of-its-kind Forum, the US delegation expressed confidence in Pakistan’s policy to develop vast untapped mineral wealth through mutually beneficial partnerships.

Commenting on the US Administration’s priorities where collaboration in mineral development with Pakistan is a core area of mutual interest, Mr. Meyer also expressed interest in Pakistan’s steadily improving investment landscape.

The meeting also afforded an opportunity to both sides for sharing perspective on global developments and Pakistan’s regional security imperatives. Both sides expressed confidence on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on the need to explore B2B avenues in addition to expanding existing G2G and P2P cooperation for comprehensively strengthening the relationship.

