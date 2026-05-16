Pakistan squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 revealed

Fatima Sana will lead the Pakistan squad in the tri-series in Ireland and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, the country’s cricket board announced on Saturday.

Pakistan will feature in a tri-series in Ireland, which also involves the West Indies women’s team. The tri-series will be played in Dublin from 28 May to 4 June, with Pakistan set to play four matches in the event.

The tournament will help Pakistan and the other two sides gear up for the 12-team ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place from 12 June to 5 July.

Among the 15 players selected, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen and Tasmia Rubab will feature in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

24-year-old Fatima, who will feature in her third ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, will captain the side for the second successive T20 World Cup after having led the team in the previous edition held in the UAE in 2024.

Pakistan recently enjoyed a successful T20I series against Zimbabwe in Karachi, where the hosts secured a convincing 3-0 clean sweep. The series provided players with an opportunity to showcase their skills and prepare for the upcoming tournaments.

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales, Pakistan women’s team will play two warm-up fixtures against Sri Lanka on Saturday, 6 June and Scotland on Tuesday, 9 June. Both matches will take place in Derby.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on 14 June at Edgbaston in Birmingham. They will take on South Africa in their second fixture on 17 June at the same venue.

Pakistan will then travel to Southampton to face Bangladesh at the Hampshire Bowl on 20 June. Their fourth fixture will be against Australia at Headingley in Leeds on 23 June, while their final group-stage match will be against the Netherlands at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on 27 June.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for 30 June and 2 July, respectively. The final will be staged at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on 5 July.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Reserves: Amber Kainat, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (manager), Wahab Riaz (mentor/head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Muhammad Arslan (media manager for tri-series only), Raza Kitchlew (media manager for World Cup), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Moeen (strength and conditioning coach), Alveena Awan (team doctor), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse)

Pakistan fixtures in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

14 June v India, Birmingham

17 June v South Africa, Birmingham

20 June v Bangladesh, Southampton

23 June v Australia, Headingley

27 June v Netherlands, Bristol