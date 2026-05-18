Pakistan stare at huge chase after Bangladesh dominate Day 3 in Sylhet

Pakistan will be chasing a daunting target of 437 on Day 4 after Mushfiqur Rahim produced a career-defining knock to steer Bangladesh to 390 all out on the third day of the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Play ended early on Day 3 due to poor light, with Pakistan reaching 0-0 after facing just two overs in their fourth-innings chase before the umpires called stumps.

The day, however, belonged to Mushfiqur, who registered a record-breaking 14th Test century, the most by any Bangladesh batter, before finishing with a magnificent 137 off 233 balls, decorated with 12 fours and a six.

Bangladesh’s innings was built around resilience in the middle and lower order, with Mushfiqur anchoring key stands under pressure from Pakistan’s attack.

He added a crucial 77-run partnership with Taijul Islam in the third session, frustrating Pakistan’s bowlers and pushing the lead ahead.

Taijul contributed a gritty 22 before falling to Sajid Khan, while Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam added useful runs in the lower order.

Hasan Ali removed Taskin after a brief resistance, while Sajid Khan wrapped up the innings by dismissing Shoriful and Mushfiqur, ending Bangladesh’s innings at 390.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad was the standout bowler with figures of 4 for 86, while Sajid Khan claimed three wickets. Hasan Ali picked up two, and Mohammad Abbas chipped in with one wicket.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed the day at 110-3 but suffered an early setback when captain Najmul Hossain Shanto fell to Khurram Shahzad after scoring 15 off 46 deliveries.

Pakistan looked to build pressure following the breakthrough, but the experienced pair of Litton and Mushfiqur steadied the innings with a composed partnership.

The duo first guided Bangladesh past the 150-run mark with a measured 50-run stand before continuing to frustrate Pakistan’s bowlers through disciplined batting.

Their unbroken 68-run partnership carried Bangladesh safely to Lunch without any further damage and placed the hosts firmly in command of the contest heading into the remainder of Day 3.