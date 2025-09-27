Pakistan Steel Mills GM arrested over alleged theft

KARACHI: Karachi police have arrested the General Manager of Stores at Pakistan Steel Mills, Syed Saadat Ali, on charges of stealing iron and other valuable materials from the facility.

According to the Bin Qasim police, the arrest was made following a tip-off. Police claimed to recover 40 kilograms of copper and a vehicle allegedly used in the theft from the possession of the accused general manager.

Police said that the suspect had been secretly transporting materials out of the mill and selling them at various warehouses. Police have seized the vehicle used by the accused, and a case has been registered.

Police officials further stated that the recovered copper is worth millions of rupees and that efforts are underway to trace the suspect’s accomplices.

Officials added that the accused had been working as a manager in the Steel Mills ACTC department and was also serving as General Manager of four departments.

Read Also: Pakistan Steel Mills CEO’s arrest warrant issued over employees’ termination

Earlier on July, the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) in Karachi has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Asad Islam and Director Muhammad Akram in connection with the termination of employees, ARY News reported.

As per details, the warrants were issued following a petition filed by a PSM employees’ union leader. The NIRC has directed the Bin Qasim police to arrest the two officials and present them before the court.

The warrants are bailable and stem from a prior court decision that mandated PSM to reinstate terminated employees and ensure payment of their dues.

The court had ruled that the employees should remain employed until their outstanding payments are cleared.