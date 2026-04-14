PSX gains 3,954 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in the green on Tuesday, registering a significant recovery amid hopes for resolution of the Middle East war.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index surged by 3,954 points, reaching 164,683 points compared to previous close of 160,591 points.

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Meanwhile, Asian stocks advanced while oil prices and the safe-haven dollar fell on Tuesday as investors banked on a resolution to the Middle East war.

Sources told Reuters that Washington and Tehran have left the door open to dialogue, and a U.S. official said there was forward motion on trying to get to an agreement.

Investors latched on to hopes for an off-ramp, lifting the overall market mood and sending MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) up nearly 2%, while Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) rose more than 2%.

Nasdaq futures advanced 0.2% while S&P 500 futures held steady, following an overnight rally on Wall Street, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.41% ⁠and DAX futures added 0.6%.