Pakistan strengthens industrial cooperation with China

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, accompanied by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, toured major industrial enterprises in the city of Changzhou of China as Islamabad looks to attract investment and expand technology partnerships with Beijing.

The delegation also visited StarCharge Group, a Chinese company specialising in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and smart energy technology, which operates in over 60 countries.

Officials were briefed on the company’s work in EV charging systems, energy storage, cloud-based energy trading platforms and smart energy management solutions.

Talks also focused on StarCharge’s plans for Pakistan, including proposals linked to EV infrastructure, localisation initiatives and industrial technology cooperation. Pakistani officials were informed about the establishment of the Chinese company’s local office and the deployment of resources to support long-term operations in the country.

The Pakistani delegation later visited Changfa Group, a manufacturer of agricultural and industrial machinery known for producing tractors, diesel engines and other equipment.

During the visit, Kingsbridge Ventures and Changfa signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at exploring future cooperation opportunities in Pakistan.

The agreement includes plans for phased localisation, technical collaboration and potential manufacturing projects linked to Pakistan’s industrial modernisation goals.

The Pakistani delegation also held meetings with Changzhou Mayor Zhou Wei and senior municipal officials to discuss the city’s industrial development model and China’s broader manufacturing growth strategy.

Both sides exchanged views on China’s industrial achievements, innovation-driven manufacturing growth, export-oriented policies, and investment facilitation mechanisms, with particular emphasis on identifying lessons and opportunities that could support Pakistan’s ongoing industrialization and economic transformation efforts.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen future cooperation through enhanced industrial engagement, exchange of expertise and ideas, support for trade and investment expansion, and practical collaboration aimed at advancing Pakistan’s manufacturing capabilities and long-term industrial development objectives.

The SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that Pakistan remains committed to creating an enabling environment for industrial growth and international partnerships, adding that such engagements will play an important role in attracting investment, promoting technology transfer, and accelerating economic progress.