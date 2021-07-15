Pakistan wants strong trade ties with Uzbekistan: PM Imran Khan

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan is looking forward to further deepen trade and investment ties with Uzbekistan, ARY News reported.

While addressing a joint press conference with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Khan said that strong bilateral relations would facilitate closer economic cooperation between the two countries. He also thanked the Uzbek president for the warm welcome in Tashkent.

“This is my first visit to Uzbekistan.. but probably not the last. Pakistan and Uzbekistan running the same path for economic growth,” he said.

PM further said that Pakistan’s connectivity with Uzbekistan in trade and bilateral spheres would open up new avenues of prosperity in the region.

“Pakistan has immense potential to connect Central Asia with rest of the world and become a hub of trade,” he added.

PM said that there are immense business opportunities in Pakistan, adding that Pakistani businessmen expressed interest in investing in Uzbekistan. “A delegation of Pakistani businessmen came along with me to Tashkent and they are seeking investment opportunities in Uzbekistan.”

Imran Khan also emphasized on peaceful resolution of all outstanding regional disputes and conflicts to fully utilize the enormous potential of connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia.

Speaking on the Afghanistan situation, the prime minister said that Pakistan was making diplomatic efforts to save the neighbouring country from the civil war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Uzbek President.

He is accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Atif Khan.

Addressing Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum earlier today, PM Khan said peaceful Afghanistan is important for peace and stability in the region.

On bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, PM Imran Khan maintained that both the countries enjoy strong bilateral ties in trade and culture.