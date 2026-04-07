Pakistan strongly condemns Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for Kingdom’s security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep concern and unequivocally condemned the missile and drone attacks carried out by Iran last night on energy facilities in the Eastern Region of the Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

“Pakistan mourns the loss of life resulting from these attacks and strongly deplores the damage inflicted on vital infrastructure. The Government of Pakistan conveys its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and firmly stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during this difficult time,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The statement added that the Pakistan government considers these attacks a serious violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a dangerous escalation that undermines regional peace and stability.

Iran Envoy Terms Pakistan’s Diplomatic Efforts ‘Critical’

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing conflict have reached a “critical” stage.

In a statement posted on X, Iran’s envoy to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, said that Pakistan’s “positive and productive endeavours in goodwill and good offices” to stop the war are approaching a critical and sensitive stage.

“Stay tuned for more,” he added.

The remarks came hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping or face potential attacks on key infrastructure.