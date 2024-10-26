Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours today.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law.

She said these strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

She added that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.

The foreign office spokesperson called on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.

She said the international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security.

Iran’s National Air Defense Headquarters has announced the successful interception of attacks on military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in the early hours of Saturday.

While acknowledging “limited damage” to certain locations, the headquarters asserted that the attacks were successfully repelled. The full extent of the damage is currently under investigation.

The announcement comes after Israel revealed early Saturday morning that it was carrying out strikes against Iranian military sites.

Israel said Saturday it conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday that hit military bases and missile sites in retaliation for the Iranian attacks, warning it would “pay a heavy price” if it responds.

The Israeli military claimed its strikes hit Iran’s missile manufacturing facilities, missile arrays and other systems in several regions.

Iran confirmed an Israeli attack had targeted military sites in capital Tehran and other parts of the country, but said it had caused “limited damage”.

Israel had vowed to hit back at Iran for its October 1 missile strike, the second-ever direct attack by the Islamic republic on arch-foe.