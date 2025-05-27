Pakistan reacts to Israeli ‘provocative actions’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued a strong condemnation of recent provocative actions by Israeli authorities and illegal settlers aimed at undermining the religious, historical, and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Foreign Office described these actions as unacceptable, labeling them a flagrant violation of international law with the potential to further escalate tensions in an already volatile region.

Pakistan urged the international community to uphold the sanctity and historical status of the holy sites and prevent further provocations by Israel.

In addition, Pakistan deplored the continued targeting of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, specifically condemning a recent attack on a school sheltering displaced families. The assault, which resulted in dozens of deaths, including many children, was described as a stark example of Israeli impunity.

Pakistan called for an immediate end to such attacks and demanded accountability for what it termed Israel’s “heinous crimes,” emphasizing that the harrowing images from Gaza should serve as a wake-up call for global action.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Pakistan reiterated its call for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The government stressed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and urged the international community to take decisive steps to address the ongoing crisis