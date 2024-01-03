16.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran

Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack that took place earlier today in the Martyrs Cemetery of the provincial capital of Kerman, Iran, resulting in large number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.

She said Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the Government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of grief and tragedy.

The spokesperson said Pakistan believes that terrorism is a menace and threat to regional and global peace and security. It needs to be confronted through bilateral and regional cooperation.

