Pakistan struck terror bases in Kabul, Nangarhar: Attaullah Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said Pakistan’s Armed Forces carried out precision airstrikes under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq on the night of March 16, targeting terrorism-sponsoring military installations of the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul and Nangarhar.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister stated that technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities at two sites in Kabul were successfully destroyed. He added that visible secondary explosions following the strikes confirmed the presence of large ammunition depots at the targeted locations.

In Nangarhar, the Armed Forces carried out strikes on four Afghan Taliban military sites, destroying logistics hubs, ammunition depots, and technical infrastructure associated with the targets.

Tarar said the strikes were carried out with precision, targeting only those facilities used by the Afghan Taliban regime to support its multiple terror proxies, including Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan. He added that the accompanying footage clearly shows the nature of the targeted infrastructure.

✅ 17 March 2026 ✅ Pakistan’s Armed Forces successfully carried out precision airstrikes on the night of 16 March as a part of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, targeting Afghan Taliban regime terrorism sponsoring military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar. ✅ Technical support… pic.twitter.com/b8YJkGC0cv — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 16, 2026

He further stated that the Taliban regime’s propaganda cannot mislead Afghans or the international community about its heinous actions in supporting and sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Tarar added that operations under Ghazab Lil Haq, aimed at protecting Pakistani citizens from terrorism waged by the “Master Terror Proxy,” would continue until the stated objectives are fully achieved.

Earlier, he said, Afghan Taliban forces carried out a cross-border mortar attack on civilian areas in Bajaur on Monday afternoon, resulting in casualties and property damage.

According to Atta Tarar, the attack deliberately targeted residential areas, damaging homes and killing four innocent civilians, while a five-year-old child was critically injured. The deceased have been identified as brothers Sajid, Ayaz, Riaz, and Moaz.

Local residents strongly condemned the attack, expressing outrage against the Afghan Taliban government. Minister Tarar said the assault was carried out in coordination with the terrorist group Fitna-ul-Khawarij and described it as a cowardly and deliberate strike on civilians, which constitutes a serious violation of international law and fundamental human rights.