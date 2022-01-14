Pakistan to announce successful clinical trial of Covid-19 medicine

KARACHI: The public announcement of the first-ever successful clinical trial of a medicine for Covid-19 patients in Pakistan will be made on Monday.

Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research at Karachi University in collaboration with The Indus Hospital, Karachi completed clinical trial of a traditional Chinese medicine , ‘Jinhua Qinggan Granules’ also known ‘JHQG’ that has been manufactured by Juxiechang Pharmaceutical Company.

Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho would make the announcement of the clinical trial success of the Covid-19 medicine at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), KU.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, director of the ICCBS and COMSTECH coordinator-general, announced that a ceremony regarding the successful clinical trial of JHQG completed by the Centre for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, in collaboration with The Indus Hospital, Karachi will be held on Monday.

He said the ceremony would be jointly held at the ICCBS by the Sindh Health & Population Welfare Department, COMSTECH, ICCBS and Chinese institutions.

