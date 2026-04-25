Pakistan Successfully Launches Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-3): SUPARCO
- By Laiq Ur Rehman -
- Apr 25, 2026
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully launched Pakistan’s indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-3) from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC), China. The country achieved a historic achievement, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced Saturday.
Today’s launch of the EO-3 Satellite is yet another significant milestone; a step forward in Pakistan’s journey towards self-reliance and technological excellence.
The satellite will provide imaging data to revolutionize urban planning, disaster management, food security and environmental protection.
The successful launch of the EO-3 Satellite will serve as the edifice for an integrated Earth Observation System to support national priorities across multiple sectors and will contribute towards sustainable socio-economic development.
On this historic occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the professional excellence and commitment of SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists.
He also acknowledged the unwavering support of Pakistan’s all-weather friend China in the space domain.