RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully launched Pakistan’s indigenous Electro-Optical Satellite (EO-3) from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center (TSLC), China. The country achieved a historic achievement, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced Saturday.

Today’s launch of the EO-3 Satellite is yet another significant milestone; a step forward in Pakistan’s journey towards self-reliance and technological excellence.

The satellite will provide imaging data to revolutionize urban planning, disaster management, food security and environmental protection.

The successful launch of the EO-3 Satellite will serve as the edifice for an integrated Earth Observation System to support national priorities across multiple sectors and will contribute towards sustainable socio-economic development.

On this historic occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the professional excellence and commitment of SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists.

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He also acknowledged the unwavering support of Pakistan’s all-weather friend China in the space domain.