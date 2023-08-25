Sugar prices shoot up to Rs170 per kilo

QUETTA: Sugar prices spiked to a record high of up to Rs170 per kg in retail markets of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The sugar that was earlier being sold at Rs145 suddenly recorded a Rs25 per kg rise in Balochistan.

According to dealers, the price of the commodity increased after the supply of sugar got suspended as vehicles got stuck on the national highways after the suspension of permits.

The sudden rise in sugar prices has added to the misery of the people who are already bearing the brunt of inflation.

Meanwhile, the short-term inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), continues to rise with a year-on-year increase of 27.57 per cent for the week ending on Aug 17, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) official data showed.

On a week-on-week basis, the short-term inflation, rose 0.78pc, and shows no signs of slowing down, causing concern for economists and consumers alike.