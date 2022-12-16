Pakistan summons Afghan envoy to record protest over Chaman incident

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday summoned Afghan Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to record protest over the Chaman border clash.

According to the statement issued here, the Foreign Ministry issued a “strong condemnation” over the recent incidents of “unprovoked cross-border shelling” by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area.

“It was reiterated that the protection of civilians remained the responsibility of both sides and that the recurrence of these incidents must be prevented. It was agreed to use established institutional mechanisms in this regard,” a press release issued by the FO said.

“Pakistan remains committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan. Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end,” it added.

🔊: PR NO. 5️⃣6️⃣1️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Afghan Chargé d’Affaires called to the Foreign Ministry over Chaman Incident 🔗⬇️https://t.co/XJAb6DzYs0 pic.twitter.com/k454wkzkey — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 16, 2022

At least one person was killed while another 15 injured in “unprovoked” firing by Afghan forces on a civilian area near the Chaman border crossing in Balochistan province on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Afghan Border Forces restored indiscriminate firing in Pakistani territory, killing one person and injuring 15 others, including women.

Meanwhile, Levies officials reported that multiple artillery rounds were fired upon the civilian population around the Boghra Road and Custom House areas from the Afghan side. They added that the Pakistani forces have given a befitting response to Afghan shelling.

Earlier, at least six Pakistani civilians embraced martyrdom and 17 others sustained injuries due to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Afghan border forces in Balochistan’s Chaman district.

