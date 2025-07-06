Supreme Court issues new Practice and Procedure rules for 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Practice and Procedure Committee has released its new procedural framework for 2025, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the rules were approved during a committee meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, and are now in effect under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023.

The committee overseeing these changes includes Justice Yahya Afridi as chair, along with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aminuddin Khan.

According to the official notification, the Chief Justice of Pakistan can convene committee meetings either physically or virtually.

A minimum of two members is required for the meeting to proceed. The Supreme Court committee will now form benches either monthly or every 15 days under the updated system.

Once a bench is constituted, it cannot be altered unless the procedure specifically allows it. Additionally, any change in the chairman or a member of the committee does not invalidate the existing bench formation.

In situations where the Chief Justice is abroad or unavailable, a special committee may be formed. This special committee will be empowered to make changes to the bench in cases of a judge’s illness, absence, resignation, or death.

The new rules also mandate that any emergency decisions must be recorded in writing, including the reasons behind them. Such changes must be presented at the committee’s next meeting.

The Supreme Court registrar is responsible for maintaining complete records of all meetings, decisions, and amendments.

Importantly, the committee retains the authority to amend these rules from time to time. While in effect, the Supreme Court’s new procedural rules will take precedence over all other existing regulations.

