Pakistan surge in ICC Men’s ODI Rankings

Pakistan climbed to fourth place in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings after edging out Sri Lanka by six runs in a thrilling series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The narrow win not only gave the Men in Green a 1-0 lead in the three-match series but also lifted them above Sri Lanka, who dropped to fifth following the result.

This upward movement marks encouraging progress for Pakistan, especially considering their current seventh-place ranking in both Tests and T20Is.

After clinching both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa 2-1, Pakistan carried their momentum into the first ODI against Sri Lanka, delivering another gritty performance.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 299 for five, anchored by a sublime unbeaten 105 off 87 balls from Salman Ali Agha.

His innings, laced with fluent stroke play, earned him not only the Player of the Match award but also a significant 14-spot jump in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, rising to 16th place with a career-best 639 rating points.

All-rounder Hussain Talat provided solid support with 62 off 63 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with a valuable 36 to push Pakistan close to the 300-mark.

In response, Sri Lanka put up a spirited chase, led by Wanindu Hasaranga’s 59 off 52 balls and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 39, but ultimately fell short, finishing on 293 for nine after 50 overs.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 61, while Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah took two wickets apiece. Mohammad Nawaz also contributed with one scalp to seal the tense victory.

The two sides will now meet again at the same venue on Thursday for the second ODI, as Pakistan aim to secure back-to-back series wins.