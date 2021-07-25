Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 23,000 deaths by COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 45 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,016.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 2,819 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 44,579 samples were tested.

Statistics 25 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,579

Positive Cases: 2819

Positivity % : 6.32%

Deaths : 45 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 25, 2021

The postivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.32 per cent, it said. The country’s caseload climbed to 1,004,694 after 2,819 new cases were detected.

A total of 2,573 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 1,176 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 925,958.

Sindh remains the topmost affected province with 364,784 cases followed by Punjab with 352,682 COVID-19 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 141,627 cases, Islamabad 85,519, Balochistan 29,494 cases while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 7,702 COVID-19 cases and AJK registered 22,886 cases.