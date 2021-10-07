Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 28,000 deaths by COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 46 more COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 28,032.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 1,453 new infections were registered after 51,343 tests during the said period.

Statistics 7 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,343

Positive Cases: 1453

Positivity %: 2.82%

Deaths : 46

Patients on Critical Care: 2934 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 7, 2021

After the emergence of 1,453 new infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 1,255,321. Since the emergence of the first COVID-19 case in Pakistan, the country has conducted 19,736,872 total tests so far.

Overall 1,182,894 people have regained their health from the pandemic, while 2,934 are still in critical condition. The positivity rate remained 2.82 per cent during the last 24 hours.

According to province-wise breakup, Sindh has reported 461,869 cases and Punjab 434,647 infections so far. Read more: AstraZeneca seeks authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19 175,212 cases have been registered in KPK, 105,930 cases have been registered in Islamabad and 33,026 in Balochistan. AJK has reported 34,299 new infections so far while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 10,338 new cases.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!