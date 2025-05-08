Pakistan suspends flight operations at major airports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) Thursday suspended flight operations at several major airports across the country, ARY News reported.

Airports in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been completely closed for an indefinite period.

The suspension of operations was confirmed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by aviation authorities, notifying all airlines of the closure.

All incoming flights bound for Lahore have been diverted to Karachi Airport. These include flights from Jeddah, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah, and Madinah.

As a precautionary measure, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Sialkot airport have been evacuated, sources said. Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has also ceased flight operations.

All scheduled flights at these airports have been cancelled until further notice.

According to airport authorities in Karachi, all affected passengers have been transferred to the airport lounges for their comfort and safety. Passengers have been advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules.

The development came in the wake of Indian attack on Pakistan.

On May 7, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a combat drone, and destroyed brigade headquarters, including a number of checkposts along Loc, after New Delhi carried out missile strikes in cities of Punjab and AJK, confirmed DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed.

India launched a “cowardly” missile attack on Pakistani territory, firing missiles from its airspace.

In a press briefing, DG ISPR said Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke were hit by missiles. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

In an interview with CNN, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Indian media has itself admitted the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian strikes targeted civilians, including women and children, which is a blatant violation of international law,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in address to the nation following India’s recent act of aggression callied it a “grave mistake” that will not go unpunished.