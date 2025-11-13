Pakistan T20I tri-series schedule revised

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revised schedule for the upcoming T20I tri-nation series involving hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

The cricket board confirmed that the entire tournament will now take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the updated itinerary, the tri-series will now begin on November 18, a day later than originally planned, with the final set for November 29.

The adjustment follows recent developments surrounding Sri Lanka’s ongoing white-ball tour of Pakistan, which has been clouded by uncertainty after several Sri Lankan players reportedly expressed concerns about security in the aftermath of a bomb blast in Islamabad.

While speculation had swirled over whether Sri Lanka might curtail their stay, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) moved swiftly to allay fears, releasing a statement that assured, “comprehensive security arrangements” were being closely coordinated with the PCB and local authorities to ensure the safety of all players.

The PCB, meanwhile, has sought to minimize disruption by consolidating the tri-series entirely in Rawalpindi, a venue that has become a regular home for international cricket in recent months.

Revised T20I Tri-Series Schedule:

November 18: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

November 20: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

November 22: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

November 23: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

November 25: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

November 27: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

November 29: Final