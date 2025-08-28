Trophy unveiled for Pakistan's T20I tri-series with Afghanistan, UAE

SHARJAH: The trophy for the T20I tri-series involving UAE, Pakistan and Afghanistan was unveiled on Thursday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Green will take on Afghanistan in the opening game of the series on Friday, August 29.

The tri-series games will serve as a crucial preparatory event for all three teams ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

The continental tournament is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to September 28.

The tri-series will see each team facing the other two twice, before the top two face off in the final on Sunday, September 7.

While the Asia Cup 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the tri-series will have all its games played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

All-rounder Salman Agha will lead a 17-member Pakistan squad in the tri-series.

“This tri-series will greatly help us in our preparations for the Asia Cup 2025. I am very excited about it and I know it will be a challenging contest for which we are fully ready,” he said on the eve of the event.

Salman Agha added, “Leading the Pakistan team is not only an honour for me but also a great responsibility. The team is playing good cricket at the moment and I am hopeful we will continue to deliver strong performances in the matches ahead.”

Tri-series schedule:

August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

August 30 – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

September 1 – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 2 – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

September 7 – Final – 7pm local time