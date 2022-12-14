Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to enhance bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to enhance bilateral relations towards strategic cooperation for mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

According to the joint communiqué on an official visit of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to Pakistan, during the delegation-level talks, the Tajik president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the existing fraternal ties between the two countries which are based on a shared history, culture, geographical contiguity and common faith.

The leadership of the two countries expressed satisfaction on the steady growth and momentum of the bilateral relations and agreed to enhance these relations towards a strategic cooperation for mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

The two leaders agreed that the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which will further enhance bilateral cooperation, should be finalized at the earliest and be signed during the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Dushanbe next year.

The prime minister highly appreciated efforts of the President of Tajikistan as one of the founders of the SCO and expressed support for his initiative to establish the SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe.

PM Sharif underlined the importance of engagement with Tajikistan under Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” policy which is based on the five pillars of bilateral cooperation i.e. political, trade & investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence and people-to-people contacts.

Both sides welcomed Pakistan’s initiative to hold Regional Connectivity Summit early next year. PM Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s support to Tajikistan for its membership in Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement.

Noting efforts of the Central Asian states aimed at establishing on atmosphere of good-neighbourliness, trust and friendship in the region, PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed holding of the fifth anniversary of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan on September 14-15, next year.

The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral economic ties by exploring new avenues, opportunities and ventures. In this regard, both sides held discussions on early establishment of road, rail and air connectivity between the two countries through active consultations at expert level in relevant fields.

The two leaders also noted with satisfaction the progress made through the Joint Working Groups, which were constituted earlier to boost bilateral cooperation in multifaceted fields particularly trade, investment, transport, energy, culture and tourism. The two sides agreed to convene meetings of these JWGs regularly to follow up on the exchanges.

The two sides expressed readiness to hold the 7thSession of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific Technical Cooperation in Islamabad, at an early date.

The two leaders reaffirmed early finalization of the flagship power project CASA-1000. They agreed that completion of the project would open new avenues for future energy corridors, leading to prosperity for the whole region. They emphasized the need to fully tap the vast potential in the fields of energy, connectivity, agriculture and industry.

The premier informed the Tajik President about the operationalization of Gwadar seaport and offered Tajikistan the opportunity to avail themselves of the facility of Pakistani seaports and CPEC.

He highlighted that the Pakistani seaports offer the most efficient, shortest and economic route for the Central Asian countries including Tajikistan to the markets in Middle East and beyond.

The Tajik President, noting potential and experience of Pakistan in the field of investment and new technologies, invited the Pakistani side to actively participate in the creation of joint ventures in Tajikistan, on the basis of existing industrial enterprises and free economic zones.

The two leaders noted the gradual development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism and security.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Republic of Tajikistan to promote multilateral cooperation in countering terrorism and it’s financing in the Central Asian region and holding together with UN high-level international conferences in the framework of Dushanbe Process.

Shehbaz Sharif, taking into account the negative impact of global climate change on the glaciers, supported the proposal of the President to declare 2025 the International Year of Glacier Conservation and the creation of the International Foundation for The Protection of Glaciers.

The two leaders exchanged views on the rise of Islamophobia world-wide and expressed support for the joint initiatives and collective efforts of the OIC to combat this scourge.

On Afghanistan, the two sides agreed that a peaceful, prosperous, interconnected and stable Afghanistan is fundamental to regional prosperity and progress. They considered it important for Afghanistan to have an inclusive government.

