Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further enhance bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin Monday reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, with particular focus on the reactivation of joint ministerial commission.

According to Foreign Affairs Ministry, the two foreign ministers held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CFM) in Dushanbe.

They also exchanged views on the recent evolving situation in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi apprised his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan’s facilitator role to achieve durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He reiterated that there was no other way except an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Qureshi expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would recognize the urgency of the situation and seize the historic opportunities.

Good to be in Dushanbe for the #SCOCFM and to meet with FM #SirojiddinMuhriddin on the sidelines. Following up on President Rahmon’s visit to Pakistan, we agreed to focus on increasing bilateral trade and connectivity in line with the vision of our respective leadership. pic.twitter.com/8nu1thyVC1 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 12, 2021

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Recalling the recent visit of the President of Tajikistan to Pakistan, the two foreign ministers resolved to further enhance bilateral trade, promote regional connectivity and strengthen people-to-people linkages in line with the vision of the two leaders.

Foreign minister Qureshi emphasised the importance of regional connectivity, transit trade mechanisms and cooperation in the fields of education and tourism between the two countries.