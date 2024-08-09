Pakistan taking initiatives to improve agriculture sector: PM

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan government is taking various initiatives to improve agriculture sector.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of 2nd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi today, Shehbaz Sharif said agriculture exports of Pakistan have reached over three billion dollars and it is time we fix our next target to seven billion dollars of agriculture exports.

He said government is also taking initiatives to provide facilities to the farmers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said over eighteen thousand tube-wells in Balochistan are being shifted to solar power besides other steps.

The premier said providing easy loans to the farmers in the rural areas will also help increase the agri production in the country.

Earlier, prime minister also distributed awards among agriculture exporters with prominent achievements.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector witnessed a growth of 6.25 percent as compared to 2.27 per cent during the same period the previous year.

The Economic Survey of Pakistan read that the agriculture sector in Pakistan witnessed robust growth in FY2024, with an overall increase of 6.25 percent.

The rise in production of important crops (16.82%) is attributed to the production of cotton (108.2%, 10.22 million bales compared to 4.91 million bales), rice (34.8%, 9.87 million tonnes compared to 7.32 million tonnes), and wheat (11.6%, 31.44 million tonnes from 28.16 million tonnes).