The Pakistan government has announced plans to launch local solar panel manufacturing as part of a broader strategy to strengthen domestic industry, promote renewable energy, and reduce reliance on imports.

Speaking on ARY News’ program On My Radar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, said the government is finalising a new solar policy aimed at transitioning the country from solar panel assembly to full-scale manufacturing.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to enhance local production capacity and encourage technological innovation. He said the move will minimize the cost of the production.

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Haroon Akhtar Khan said the Pakistan government is taking a series of measures to support industrial growth and develop high-value manufacturing sectors.

He said the government is focusing on battery technology that will help produce energy from solar at night. He said plans are to develop the batteries and other solar energy material locally.

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Haroon Akhtar noted that local production of solar panels would help strengthen Pakistan’s clean energy transition while creating employment opportunities and attracting investment.

The planned policy is expected to reduce the country’s dependence on imported solar equipment and support the development of a domestic renewable energy supply chain. Officials believe the move could enhance Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness and contribute to long-term energy security.