Pakistan taking steps to make economy cashless along with reforms in FBR: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is taking steps to make the economy cashless along with reforms in the FBR.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Retail Business Council in Islamabad on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the formation of a committee to address the issues of retailers, assuring that no additional tax burden will be put on those retailers who are already in the tax net.

Shehbaz Sharif said steps are being taken on a priority basis to bring all the retailers who do not pay taxes into the tax net.

The Prime Minister mentioned that efforts are being intensified to curb smuggling under the guise of used goods.

He urged local industries to adopt innovation and modern technology in order to enhance their exports and compete in the international market.

The delegation commended the government for bringing economic stability.

Describing government’s reforms as encouraging, the participants expressed the confidence that these will have far reaching impact on the economy.

The delegation noted that bringing retailers into the tax net will enhance revenue.

The delegation was appreciative of government’s efforts to address the issues of the retailers who are already part of the tax net.