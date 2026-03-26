Pakistan reveals targets for 'second agricultural revolution'

Pakistan has set a target to increase Kharif crop production by 25 percent as part of a wide-ranging plan to overhaul its agriculture sector and strengthen food security.

It was announced at a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, alongside Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani, to review the current state of the agriculture sector and devise a comprehensive strategy for its transformation.

The Federal Minister emphasized that agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, with nearly 60 percent of the population directly or indirectly linked to it.

However, he acknowledged that productivity has declined relative to regional countries, including India, despite favourable land resources.

Wheat was identified as the top priority crop, with plans to increase per-acre yields by 33 to 40 percent through certified high-quality seeds, while also addressing the stagnation in cultivated area, which has remained around 22 million acres over the past decade.

Cotton was discussed as a major structural challenge facing the agriculture sector, with issues such as outdated seed technology, climate change impacts, and pest pressures contributing to declining productivity.

The Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the urgent need to launch a National Cotton Seed Program, introduce modern biotechnology including GMO seeds, and strengthen federal-level research coordination to revive this critical sector.

The issue of edible oil was highlighted as a major economic burden, being the second largest import item after petroleum, with Pakistan currently relying on approximately 80 percent imports.

The Minister stressed the need to promote domestic production of oilseed crops such as canola and to expand olive cultivation, noting its significant export potential in the global market.

The meeting also noted climate-related risks to maize production, such as storms. The meeting recommended the introduction of short-stature hybrid varieties to mitigate such risks.

It was further observed that certain crops, particularly potatoes, are facing issues of overproduction leading to price crashes, underscoring the need for better planning, crop diversification, and market alignment.

Emerging crops such as castor oil plant, olive, turmeric, and other oilseeds were also discussed, with emphasis on their suitability for marginal lands and growing global demand.

Highlighting the global context, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Husain noted that ongoing regional conflicts have intensified food security concerns worldwide. He stated that although Pakistan is relatively better positioned compared to many countries, it still faces vulnerabilities, particularly in fertilizer production due to gas shortages, which are expected to improve in the near future.

The Federal Minister outlined the Government’s vision for an agricultural transformation, describing it as a “second agricultural revolution” driven by the adoption of modern technologies, mechanization, improved seed quality, and better post-harvest management practices.

To address these challenges, the government is proposing crop zoning linked to market demand, subsidies to encourage priority crops, and stronger coordination between federal and provincial authorities.

In his concluding remarks, Rana Tanveer Hussain directed all provinces, experts, and stakeholders to submit concrete and actionable recommendations, particularly focusing on priority areas such as wheat, cotton, and oilseeds.

He assured that the Federal Government will provide full facilitation, including financial and technical support, for all viable proposals aimed at transforming the agriculture sector.