The Pakistan government is expected to set a target of Rs1.727 trillion in petroleum levy collections for the next financial year, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing well-informed sources.

The proposed target would be around Rs292 billion higher than the current fiscal year’s benchmark and approximately Rs157 billion above the expected collection for the ongoing year.

Sources said the government is on track to comfortably achieve the current fiscal year’s petroleum levy target of Rs1.468 trillion. During the first eleven months of the fiscal year, from July to May, petroleum levy collections reached Rs1.43 trillion.

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An additional Rs140 billion is expected to be collected in June, which could take total receipts to around Rs1.57 trillion by the end of the fiscal year—roughly Rs100 billion above the original target.

According to the figures, petroleum levy revenues during the July–May period were nearly Rs600 billion higher than those recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Monthly collections varied throughout the year, with receipts standing at Rs157 billion in July, Rs103.46 billion in August, Rs112.85 billion in September, Rs143.48 billion in October, Rs148.36 billion in November, Rs162.46 billion in December, and Rs108.76 billion in January.

Sources further indicated that petroleum levy collections amounted to Rs120.39 billion in February, Rs139.48 billion in March, Rs146 billion in April, and approximately Rs87.5 billion in May.

Over the July–May period, more than Rs686.52 billion in levy revenue was generated from imported petrol and diesel, while over Rs753.54 billion was collected from petroleum products refined from imported crude oil.

The figures highlight the growing contribution of petroleum levies to government revenues as policymakers prepare to unveil the next federal budget.