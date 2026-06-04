ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to provide significant tariff relief to the pharmaceutical, logistics and construction sectors under the National Tariff Policy (NTP) 2025-30, aimed at boosting investment, trade and industrial growth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to ensure the effective implementation of the tariff policy and modernize tariff-related institutions to improve the business environment.

Chairing a high-level meeting on economic growth and the implementation of the National Tariff Policy 2025-30, the prime minister said export-led development remained the government’s top economic priority, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

He emphasized that an active and transparent National Tariff Commission was essential for promoting industry, trade and investment.

During the meeting, officials briefed the prime minister on the implementation framework of the tariff policy, under which tariffs across various sectors will be gradually reduced to strengthen Pakistan’s export competitiveness.

The meeting was informed that duties on reefer containers and semi-trailers would be abolished to support the logistics sector and improve supply chain efficiency.

Officials also said customs duties on specialized vehicles and machinery would be reduced to encourage growth in the construction sector.

In a major relief measure for the pharmaceutical industry, customs duties on key raw materials, particularly those used in the production of cancer medicines, will be eliminated to support local manufacturing and improve access to essential medicines.

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The prime minister reiterated that tariff reforms and institutional modernization would play a critical role in boosting exports, attracting investment and sustaining long-term economic growth.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials.