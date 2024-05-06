PCB unveils Pakistan team kit for T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the national team’s official kit for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in USA and West Indies.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the national team’s official kit, named Matrix Jersy 24, at a ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer were also present at the occasion.

The PCB also released a minute-long promo to unveil the “Matrix Jersey”, starring Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan, Naseem, Saim Ayub and Shadab Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has not yet announced its squad for the mega event.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will be held at the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on June 9.

Notably, 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round. In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final on June 29.