Pakistan team sanctioned following loss against South Africa

Pakistan cricket team has been sanctioned for a slow over rate during their World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.

Pakistan were found to be four overs short during South Africa’s batting innings in Chennai and were handed a penalty of 20 percent of their match fee.

The ICC Code of Conduct states that players will be fined five percent of their match fee for every over that is failed to be bowled in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge after Pakistan’s loss to South Africa.

And Pakistan captain Babar Azam accepted the sanction.

Pakistan have prevailed in just two matches from six appearances at this year’s World Cup and the 1992 champions need to win their remaining three matches just to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Their next clash comes in Kolkata on Tuesday, with Pakistan facing Bangladesh in what looms as a must-win encounter.