‘Pakistan team were soft, pacers too nice’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said the current Pakistan team lacks aggression following the side’s elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after they registered four wins and five losses in the round-robin stage.

The Pakistan captain team, captain Babar Azam, management and selectors have been criticized by former cricketers, experts and vast section of social media over the team’s dismal performances.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that the current Pakistan team, particularly the fast bowling unit, lacks aggression unlike that in the past.

In a social media post, he said legendary cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar did not hold back from playing with an attacking mindset.

“Somehow feel this Pakistan team was too soft, their pacers too nice,” he tweeted. “Wasim [Akram], Waqar [Younis], Shoaib [Akhtar] were intimidating. They would stare at you, even sledge. Babar, Shaheen, Rauf – they lacked that aura, they looked too friendly.”