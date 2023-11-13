22.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

‘Pakistan team were soft, pacers too nice’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said the current Pakistan team lacks aggression following the side’s elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after they registered four wins and five losses in the round-robin stage.

The Pakistan captain team, captain Babar Azam, management and selectors have been criticized by former cricketers, experts and vast section of social media over the team’s dismal performances. 

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that the current Pakistan team, particularly the fast bowling unit, lacks aggression unlike that in the past. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In a social media post, he said legendary cricketers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar did not hold back from playing with an attacking mindset. 

“Somehow feel this Pakistan team was too soft, their pacers too nice,” he tweeted. “Wasim [Akram], Waqar [Younis], Shoaib [Akhtar] were intimidating. They would stare at you, even sledge. Babar, Shaheen, Rauf – they lacked that aura, they looked too friendly.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.