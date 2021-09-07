‘Pakistan will provide every technical assistance to Afghanistan’

KABUL: Pakistan’s Envoy to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that the Taliban have assured that Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that Islamabad has been continuously saying that Afghan soil should not be used against any country and the Taliban have assured Pakistan in this context.

Hoping for the formation of new government in Afghanistan soon, the ambassador said the new government should develop constructive ties with the world and added that Pakistan will soon start relief activities in the neighboring country.

“Pakistan will provide evrey technical support to Afghanistan,” he annnounced.

Khan said that the Pakistani consulate in Kabul is open for visa services to foreigners including Afghans and Islamabad is taking steps to create further ease in the visas process for the Afghan citizens.

Earlier, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had announced that they will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against any country.

While addressing a press conference in Kabul, the Afghan Taliban spokesperson had said that everyone has witnessed that they liberated Afghanistan from foreign occupation after a long war of 20 years.