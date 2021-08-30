Pakistan concerned at ‘theft, illicit sale’ of radioactive substance in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday expressed grave concern over reported theft and illicit sale of radioactive material in India.

“We have noted with serious concern yet another report of theft and illicit sale of radioactive material in India,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

In the latest incident, as per media reports, two persons were arrested for illegal possession of Californium which is a highly radioactive and toxic substance.

“It is a matter of grave concern for the international community that an extremely rare Sealed Radioactive Source (SRS) material like Californium could be stolen,” the statement read.

“As in the previous cases, the arrested individuals apparently got hold of the radioactive material by purchasing it from inside India.”

The spokesperson said this was the third such occurrence in India in the last four months. Earlier media reports had highlighted separate seizures in May and June 2021 of over 7 kg and more than 6 kg of Uranium from unauthorized persons in India, he added.

He said, “These repeated incidents raise serious concerns about the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India, and the possible existence of a black market for such materials inside the country.”

“It also indicates the lax arrangements inside India to secure imported SRS material. Pakistan reiterates its call for a thorough investigation and adequate measures to prevent their recurrence.”