PM praises NCOC as Pakistan ranked third in The Economist’s ‘return to normalcy’ index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has ranked third in The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index out of 50 countries for its return to pre-pandemic life.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a screen grab of the Economist Normalcy Index and wrote: “Congratulations to NCOC members, Ehsaas team & State Bank of Pakistan for effective response to Covid 19 pandemic; and above all thanks to the mercy of Almighty Allah.”

The Economist’s “normalcy index” uses eight indicators to determine which countries are returning to their pre-pandemic levels. These include time not at home, retail, office use, public transport, road traffic, flights, cinema and sports attendance.

With a score of 84.4 out 100, Pakistan ranked third among 50 countries. India with 46.5 score ranked near the bottom in 48th position.

Hong Kong topped the list with a ranking of 96.3 and New Zealand ranked in second with 87.8.