Pakistan defeated Afghanistan 2-0 on Wednesday to win the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament, securing a landmark achievement in the country’s football history.

The victory marked the Green Shirts’ first triumph in a senior men’s international final since the 1991 South Asian Games and their first outright international title since the Asian Quadrangular Football Tournament in 1952.

Forward Shayak Dost proved the standout performer, breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minute with a spectacular bicycle kick. Pakistan maintained their advantage until the interval despite sustained pressure from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan pushed forward in search of an equaliser after the break, but Pakistan’s defence remained resolute.

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The match stayed finely poised at 1-0 until stoppage time, when Harun Hamid produced a superb solo run and finish to double Pakistan’s lead and secure the trophy.

Pakistan’s route to the title included a 3-0 victory over the Maldives, ending a 35-year wait for a win against the island nation and recording the team’s first international victory in two years. They also defeated Afghanistan during the group stage, while their opening fixture against Bangladesh ended in a draw.

The unbeaten campaign underlined Pakistan’s growing confidence and delivered a memorable international success for the national side.