Pakistan thrash India in World Championship of Legends

Pakistan defeated India by 68 runs in the eighth match of the World Championship of Legends 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan posted an impressive 243/4. The Men in Green were given a flying start by openers Sharjeel Khan and Kamran Akmal. The pair put on a 145-run partnership for the first wicket before Sharjeel was dismissed in the 11th over.

Sharjeel’s explosive innings of 72 off 30 balls included seven fours and five sixes. Kamran maintained the aggressive momentum, scoring 77 from 40 balls before being bowled by Pawan Negi in the 14th over.

Sohaib Maqsood added to the total with a robust 51 off 26 balls, hitting five sixes and two fours. Shahid Afridi was dismissed for a golden duck, while Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 25 from 18 balls.

Chasing 244 runs target, India started strongly with Robin Uthappa, who scored 22 off 12 balls, but was sent back to the pavilion by Sohail Khan.

Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina formed a challenging partnership, but Rayudu’s dismissal for 39 by Shoaib Malik put India under pressure.

Malik continued to control the run rate, restricting India’s momentum. Wahab Riaz’s impactful over saw the dismissals of Irfan Pathan (15) and Pawan Negi (1), further denting India’s chase.

India ended their innings at 175/9 in reply to target set by Pakistan.