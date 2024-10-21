Pakistan set to ‘abolish’ THESE jobs under rightsizing

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has begun to scrap naib qasid, sanitary, security guards and other jobs on the recommendations of the rightsizing committee, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the government has decided to abolish positions such as naib qasid, security guards, gardeners, sanitary workers, record sorters, carpenters, electricians, and plumbers.

Sources indicate that hiring will be freezed for these positions, and the Federal Establishment Division has issued directives to all federal ministries and divisions of Pakistan.

The decisions follow the instructions of the Federal Cabinet, based on the recommendations of the Right-Sizing Committee.

Ministries and divisions have been prohibited from creating or requesting new posts for aforementioned roles, the sources said and added that cleaning, plumbing, and gardening services in federal institutions will now be outsourced.

Any vacant posts in these categories will be considered “dying posts” and will not be filled, they added.

Read more: FinMin Aurangzeb stresses ‘rightsizing’ of five ministers

Earlier in July, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stressed the importance of rightsizing Pakistan’s fight five ministries, including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom and Health have been short-listed in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the final decision to this effect.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said reforms are being done in the FBR and in this regard weekly meetings are held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that putting less burden on lower income class is the government’s top priority.