Pakistan to airlift bodies of labourers killed in Iran today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will airlift the bodies of labourers killed in Sistan Baluchestan, Iran, today (Wednesday), announced Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson.

The MOFA spokesperson in a post on X formerly known as Twitter stated: “The mortal remains of nine Pakistani nationals, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Sistan o Baluchestan Province of Iran on 27 January 2024, are being airlifted today from Taftan border to Multan. May Allah grant them the highest abodes in heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones.”

On January 27, unknown assailants gunned down at least nine Pakistani nationals and injured three others in the suburb of the city of Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan Baluchestan.

According to the information available with ARY News, among the victims, five hailed from different areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been working iN iRAN for the past decade.

