Pakistan to ban THIS particular SYRINGE
- By Web Desk -
- Apr 28, 2026
ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced a nationwide ban on 10cc syringes, ARY News reported.
During a press conference in Islamabad, the Minister stated that the government is moving toward a strict “single-use only” policy to ensure that no syringe is reused.
Syed Mustafa Kamal noted that the reuse of syringes has been a primary driver of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the country, noting that there are currently 84,000 registered HIV cases in Pakistan.
The Health Minister clarified that while HIV remains a manageable condition, treatment for registered patients is ongoing.
He emphasized that HIV medication is not available in the open market; instead, patients must obtain their prescriptions from government-designated centers.
Furthermore, Kamal highlighted that patients who adhere to their medication schedules regularly do not transmit the virus to others.
He also noted significant medical advancements, mentioning that long-acting treatments—administered once every six months or even once a year—are now available.
Previously, HIV patients were required to take daily medication for the rest of their lives.