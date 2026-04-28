Pakistan to ban THIS particular SYRINGE

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced a nationwide ban on 10cc syringes, ARY News reported.

During a press conference in Islamabad, the Minister stated that the government is moving toward a strict “single-use only” policy to ensure that no syringe is reused.

Syed Mustafa Kamal noted that the reuse of syringes has been a primary driver of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the country, noting that there are currently 84,000 registered HIV cases in Pakistan.

The Health Minister clarified that while HIV remains a manageable condition, treatment for registered patients is ongoing.

He emphasized that HIV medication is not available in the open market; instead, patients must obtain their prescriptions from government-designated centers.

Furthermore, Kamal highlighted that patients who adhere to their medication schedules regularly do not transmit the virus to others.

He also noted significant medical advancements, mentioning that long-acting treatments—administered once every six months or even once a year—are now available.

Previously, HIV patients were required to take daily medication for the rest of their lives.