Pakistan to become polio free next year: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed the hope that Pakistan will become polio free the next year.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan said only one case of the crippling disease has been reported this year so far. “InshaAllah we will eradicate polio completely in coming yr,” he said.

He said he spoke with Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, last night and thanked him for the help his Foundation has provided for polio eradication in Pakistan.

Spoke with Bill Gates last night & thanked him for the help his Foundation provided for polio eradication in Pak. This time last yr we had 56 reported cases – this yr so far only 1 case. InshaAllah we will eradicate polio completely in coming yr. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021

The premier said he also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan.

During the telephonic conversation, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, both exchanged views on the ongoing polio eradication campaign in the country as well as on Pakistan’s response to the public health challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister Imran Khan appreciated the work of the foundation for the socio-economic uplift of the most disadvantaged people around the globe, especially for promoting universal access to health services and combating of infectious diseases.

While alluding to Pakistan’s potential in the Information Technology (IT) sector and the government’s business friendly IT policy, he encouraged Microsoft to further expand its footprint in Pakistan.

Today’s telephone call follows the high-level Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Polio Oversight Board (POB) delegation visit to Pakistan in early June, when Prime Minister Imran Khan met with POB leadership and had convened the National Task Force on Polio Eradication.