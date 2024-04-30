SIMS of over 500,000 non-filers to be blocked

In a move to combat tax evasion, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued an income tax general order, calling the authorities to block the SIM cards of more than 506,000 identified non-compliant taxpayers across the nation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the FBR identified more than 506,000 individuals, eligible to file income tax returns but not included in the FBR Active Tax Payer List.

“Despite being eligible, these individuals have not fulfilled their tax obligations,” an FBR spokesperson stated.

The FBR has initiated action against non-compliant taxpayers and warned the tax evaders that the SIM card can be blocked at any time if they fail to file their tax returns.

The FBR set a deadline and sought a report from Pakistan Telecommunication Authorities (PTA) to provide details of blocked SIM connections by May 15.