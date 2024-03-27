Pakistan to constitute JIT to probe terrorist attack on Chinese engineers

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will be constituted for investigation into terrorist attack on Chinese engineers in Shangla, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday

Sharing details of the meeting at a news conference here, the Minister said the meeting recognized the importance of adopting a coordinated strategy to curb the menace of terrorism.

He said a mechanism will be devised under this strategy to ensure greater coordination amongst the relevant stakeholders.

The Information Minister said the meeting applauded the role of security forces in the war on terrorism. He said the participants of the meeting were on the same page that no stone will be left unturned to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He said the whole nation is united in the war on terrorism, reaffirming that every possible step will be taken for the security of important installations, Chinese citizens and the Pakistani people.

Attaullah Tarar said anti-Pakistan elements want to hurt longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China but they will fail in their designs. He said this everlasting relationship will remain intact.

The Information Minister said China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the country has always supported Pakistan’s stance at the international forums. He said the CPEC is our lifeline and guarantor of economic development. He said Pakistan shares the grief and sorrow of the Chinese people at this hour of grief.

Responding to a question regarding security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar said there are SOPs in this regard and all out steps are taken to ensure their implementation. However, following the yesterday’s incident, we are identifying any loopholes in the SOPs or their implementation.

To another question, the Minister said federal government is closely engaged with the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on security issue.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Chief Minister Balochistan to expedite working on Gwadar safe city project being funded by federal government and in this regard the Chief Minister will visit Gwadar tomorrow.

He said Counter Terrorism force will be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the pattern of the state of the art CTD force of Punjab.

To a question about Afghanistan’s involvement in terror incidents in Pakistan, Attaullah Tarar said Prime Minister has already made it clear that any use of soil against Pakistan will be thwarted.

He said we continue to emphasize peace in the region and resolve issues through negotiations.