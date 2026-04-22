Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for accepting Pakistan’s request to extend the ceasefire with Iran.

In a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif on his personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir sincerely thanked President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.

Shehbaz Sharif said with the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict.

On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course. With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 21, 2026

He sincerely hoped that both sides would continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict.

US President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, although it was not ​clear on Wednesday if Iran or Israel, the US ally in the two-month war, would agree.

Trump said in a statement on social media the US had agreed to a request by Pakistani ‌mediators “to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal … and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”