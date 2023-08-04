Pakistan to continue highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK at all forums: FM Bilawal

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said Pakistan would continue to highlight the unchecked Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) at every world forum.

The ideological and emotional attachment of the Kashmiri people to Pakistan was an open secret to the world, he said in his message on the eve of Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal).

The foreign minister said the unilateral and illegal action taken by the Modi government on August 5, 2019 (to change the IIOJK’s special status) was India’s last tactic against the occupied Valley, which also failed.

India, he added, had been exposed to the world in a very bad way when she changed the special status of IIOJK. In every nook and cranny of the world, the people were protesting against Indian atrocities, which was a victory of Kashmiris.

He appreciated the protest demonstrations and events by the Muslim Ummah as well as rights organizations and individuals around the world in connection with the Kashmir Exploitation Day.

“India cannot keep occupied Kashmir in the chains of its oppression and brutality for a long time,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, said in the so-called “biggest democracy of the world”, every government and every political party had always been on the same page on the agenda of atrocities and exploitation of IIOJK, and despite that, they had failed to suppress and weaken the struggle of the people of Occupied Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

“India has one last chance to correct its strategic mistake through its Supreme Court,” he added.

He said Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were the biggest supporters of Kashmir’s freedom, who kept raising the position of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination loudly at every forum.

“The PPP expresses full solidarity with the Kashmiris and renews its commitment to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied valley until they get their freedom,” he pledged.